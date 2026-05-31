'Still feels surreal': Niall Horan on Liam Payne's death

In a recent interview with The Times of London, singer Niall Horan spoke about the untimely death of his bandmate Liam Payne . Payne died in 2024 after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31. Horan revealed that he was with Payne in Argentina just weeks before his tragic demise and expressed disbelief upon hearing the news.

Grief Horan still can't believe that Payne is no more Horan said, "I'm glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy." "It still feels surreal. On day one, I was, like, 'Nah, it didn't happen.' Our friendship was a bond that was there forever, even if we hadn't seen each other for a while, and it's wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he's gone."

Coping 'Light and shade' to his grief Horan said that "all our families" have stayed in touch since the incident. He added that there is a "light and shade" to his grief. "When I think of Liam's passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had," he said. "I'll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh."

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