Nick calls himself 'best husband' as Priyanka stuns in corset
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just hit the red carpet for her new movie, The Bluff, in Los Angeles.
Her husband Nick Jonas posted a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram, saying he's "beyond proud" to see her lead and produce the film.
Nick's Instagram post
On the premiere night, Nick was spotted helping Priyanka with her brown leather corset gown—fans loved his supportive vibe and called him a "true gentleman."
Fun fact: part of her dress was actually from her movie costume.
More about 'The Bluff'
Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, The Bluff stars Priyanka as Bloody Mary, a 19th-century Caribbean pirate facing trouble when outsiders invade her island.
You can catch it on Prime Video starting February 25.