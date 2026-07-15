Nick reveals how he first slid into Priyanka's DMs

Jonas then saw the actor's face on a billboard and decided to shoot his shot.

His first message to Chopra Jonas was, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet."

Joe read this out loud on the podcast, adding, "I have to agree with these people.. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

Chopra Jonas's response was, "Hey.. Graham's told me so much about you.. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."