Nick reveals how he first slid into Priyanka's DMs
What's the story
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently revisited their initial X/Twitter Direct Messages (DMs) on the Hey Jonas podcast. The couple cringed as Jonas's brothers Joe and Kevin read out loud the messages they exchanged when they first met. The conversation started when Kevin asked Jonas if he had watched Quantico, a show starring Chopra Jonas from 2015 to 2018.
First message
Here's how their 1st conversation went
Jonas then saw the actor's face on a billboard and decided to shoot his shot.
His first message to Chopra Jonas was, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet."
Joe read this out loud on the podcast, adding, "I have to agree with these people.. Are you in LA anytime soon?"
Chopra Jonas's response was, "Hey.. Graham's told me so much about you.. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."
Identity verification
Jonas asked for a timestamped photo
Jonas asked Chopra Jonas to send him a photo with a timestamp when they first started texting.
Reacting to this request on the podcast, Chopra Jonas joked, "I was like this guy is so sus of me already. But I appreciated it too."
The couple started dating in May 2018 and got married in December that year.
Wingman
Kevin previously shared details about his wingman role
Kevin, who was the one to introduce Jonas to Chopra Jonas's show, also played a role in their first date.
He had previously shared details from that night on their podcast, saying, "It was pretty great. I wingmanned hard. I wingmanned so hard I threw up in the bathroom and rallied."
The couple now shares a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.