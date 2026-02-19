Nick Jonas supports Priyanka Chopra at 'The Bluff' premiere
Nick Jonas showed up to support Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of her new film, The Bluff, dropping on Prime Video February 25.
Directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by the Russo brothers, the movie sees Chopra not just starring but also producing—a move Jonas says makes him "beyond proud."
Here's what Jonas said
On Instagram, Jonas shared how much he admires Chopra's dedication: "An incredible night celebrating The Bluff. @priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story I'm more in awe of you every day (sic)."
He also gave a shoutout to the whole cast and crew.
About 'The Bluff'
Set in the 1800s Caribbean, The Bluff follows Chopra as ex-pirate Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden fighting to protect her family from a vengeful captain.
Expect gritty fight scenes—think swordplay, conch shells, and some serious action.