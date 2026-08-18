Nick Reiner's trust fund access delay continues amid murder charges
What's the story
The trust hearing for Nick Reiner, accused of murdering his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner, has been postponed to October. His attorney has requested expedited access to the trust funds for his defense. He is currently in Los Angeles County jail without bail and is seeking access to $1.5 million in trust assets to rehire his private defense attorney. He is now represented by a public defender in the double murder case.
Urgency expressed
'The clock is really running on his preparation...'
At a hearing on Monday, Reiner's probate attorney Anita Wu stressed the urgency of accessing the funds for proper trial preparation.
"It's been delay after delay after delay," she said.
"The clock is really running on his preparation of his defense. This is not something that can continue to wait."
However, Judge Ruben Garcia scheduled a hearing for October 23, acknowledging that resolving such matters "can be a long process."
Case details
Parents were found dead on December 14
Reiner's parents were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14. He was arrested later that day and charged with their murders.
The case could lead to life without parole or the death penalty.
Last week, he pleaded not guilty to a grand jury indictment that includes special circumstances of "lying in wait" and "multiple murders," making it eligible for the death penalty.
Inheritance issue
Trustee's objection to accessing funds
Reiner's attorneys have been trying to access the $1.5 million trust fund set up by his parents after his birth.
The trustee has allowed limited payments for previous legal bills and Reiner's jail commissary account, but has yet to approve a larger payment.
Last week, the trustee objected to this, citing California's "slayer statute," which could bar Reiner from inheriting his parents' money if convicted of their murder.
Sibling inheritance
Reiner's siblings' involvement in the matter
The trustee also pointed out that Reiner's siblings, Romy and Jake, would inherit his trust if he dies before them.
Therefore, they need to be included in any resolution.
Wu hopes for a global settlement through private mediation but has not heard from the siblings or their attorney yet.
A pretrial hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for September 15.