Nicki Minaj once again pledges support for Trump 

Minaj went on to say, "And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again."

The rapper praised Trump, "Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children."

Trump introduced Minaj as the "queen of rap."

"She is a very, very special person. She gets it," he said after she finished.