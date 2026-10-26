Nicki Minaj once again pledges support for Trump
What's the story
Rapper Nicki Minaj has once again pledged her support for US President Donald Trump. Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, she told Trump that she would back him if he ever ran for president again. "President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time," she said on stage.
Details
Minaj praises Trump for changing 'the energy of the country'
Minaj went on to say, "And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again."
The rapper praised Trump, "Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country. And he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children."
Trump introduced Minaj as the "queen of rap."
"She is a very, very special person. She gets it," he said after she finished.
Election push
Rapper calls on crowd to support Republican candidates
Minaj also called on the crowd to support Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.
"We really need all of these great people to be elected," she said. "This is a major turning point for our country."
The rally was held as Trump campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.
Controversial stance
Minaj speaks against sex changes for children
Minaj, who was dressed in a gold Gucci-branded suit, also spoke against sex changes for children.
"We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children," she said.
"We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it."
Political speculation
Speculation about potential role for her in Trump's administration
Minaj's increasing involvement in politics has also sparked speculation about a potential role for her in the Trump administration.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of himself and Minaj on X, where she praised Trump's presidency and past accomplishments.
"I think we may have found the next White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote alongside the video.