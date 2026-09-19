'He understands you': Nicki Minaj defends support for Trump
What's the story
In a recent interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, rapper Nicki Minaj defended her support for United States President Donald Trump. She said, "Every time I see him speaking to other people, he's just himself." "He's very grounded. It's easy to connect with him, it's easy to feel like he heard you, he understands you, and I just love him."
Continued allegiance
'I'm not ever going to make excuses...'
Minaj's comments come as a continuation of her increasingly public relationship with the Trump administration.
In January this year, she joined Trump onstage at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit and called herself his "number one fan."
Despite facing backlash for her political stance, Minaj said it only fueled her support for the president.
She added, "I'm not ever going to make excuses for that because I don't know why I should."
Mutual respect
Trump called Minaj 'a winner'
The admiration between Trump and Minaj has been mutual.
At the premiere of the Melania documentary, Trump called Minaj "a winner" and "a terrific person."
Minaj is also a judge for the Small Business Administration's Million Dollar Pitch Competition, which had its live finale in Washington, D.C. on September 18.
The competition is part of the administration's Freedom 250 initiative, which celebrates American entrepreneurship.