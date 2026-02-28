Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's divorce battle gets messy over pets
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, after more than 19 years together, have finalized their divorce—but things aren't totally settled.
The ex-couple is now in a tough spot over who gets to keep their beloved dogs and cats from their Nashville home.
Even though most of their breakup went smoothly, deciding what happens to the pets has proved surprisingly difficult.
What's the current situation?
Right now, Kidman has the pets since Urban doesn't have a pet-friendly place yet.
She was also granted primary custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Both stars are still really attached to their animals, which makes this part of the split especially emotional—just goes to show how tricky dividing up a shared life can be after so many years together.