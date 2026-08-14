Nicole Kidman says life is 'unknown' to her post-divorce
What's the story
Actor-producer Nicole Kidman recently spoke cryptically about her life post-divorce from singer Keith Urban. In an interview with British Vogue, the 59-year-old star revealed that she is living a "well-examined life" which includes "trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open, and the possibilities." She also spoke about her unexpected journey and how she has had to adapt to new realities.
Emotional journey
'Had a different view of what my life was...'
Kidman has adopted a "feelings first" approach to both her professional and personal life.
She said, "My desire is not to be ruled by my head."
However, she added, "But at the same time I'm like, 'OK, I didn't expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now."
Personal growth
'You have to adjust'
Kidman added, "You make all these plans, and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like, and then it's...not."
"You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it's completely unknown to me right now."
She also spoke about a time when she felt "very fearful and deeply vulnerable."
Mentorship
How her mother shaped her philosophy
The Lioness star credited her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, and other women in her life as "incredible mentors" who shaped her philosophy.
She said they taught her to accept life's unfairness with resilience.
"Part of the way they approach life was sometimes [to say to me]: 'Nicole, you just got to take it on the chin.'"
"Once you accept that, instead of going, 'Well, yes, actually it isn't fair. Because things are not fair.'"
Career update
Kidman's upcoming projects
Kidman, who shares two daughters with Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, also has two children with ex Tom Cruise.
She is currently gearing up for the release of Practical Magic 2 on September 11. The film also stars Sandra Bullock.
Her other upcoming projects include The Young People and Discretion.