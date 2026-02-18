Nicole Kidman being pursued by businessman amid Keith Urban divorce

Hollywood actor and producer Nicole Kidman is reportedly being pursued by Paul Salem, the chairman of MGM Resorts International. The news comes just weeks after she finalized her divorce from Keith Urban. Sources told TMZ that Salem has expressed interest in Kidman to his close circle. However, it was clarified that the actor and Salem are not dating.

Relationship status Here's where the 2 stand Despite being interested in Kidman, Salem, 62, and the actor, 58, reportedly share only two mutual friends. They have also mingled a few times in group settings. Insiders revealed that the two have not spent any time together one-on-one. Like Kidman, Salem is also a divorcee; he was previously married to Navyn Salem until their reported split in 2021.

Family time What is Kidman up to these days? Following her divorce from Urban, Kidman is reportedly focusing on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. An insider told People last month that she "spends a lot of time with her girls" and "loves family time." The actor is also said to be "refreshed and optimistic about the new year," with several upcoming projects in the pipeline.

