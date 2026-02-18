Nicole Kidman being pursued by businessman amid Keith Urban divorce
What's the story
Hollywood actor and producer Nicole Kidman is reportedly being pursued by Paul Salem, the chairman of MGM Resorts International. The news comes just weeks after she finalized her divorce from Keith Urban. Sources told TMZ that Salem has expressed interest in Kidman to his close circle. However, it was clarified that the actor and Salem are not dating.
Relationship status
Here's where the 2 stand
Despite being interested in Kidman, Salem, 62, and the actor, 58, reportedly share only two mutual friends. They have also mingled a few times in group settings. Insiders revealed that the two have not spent any time together one-on-one. Like Kidman, Salem is also a divorcee; he was previously married to Navyn Salem until their reported split in 2021.
Family time
What is Kidman up to these days?
Following her divorce from Urban, Kidman is reportedly focusing on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. An insider told People last month that she "spends a lot of time with her girls" and "loves family time." The actor is also said to be "refreshed and optimistic about the new year," with several upcoming projects in the pipeline.
Divorce details
More on Kidman's divorce and Urban's dating speculations
Kidman and Urban, who got married in June 2006, announced their separation in September 2025. She officially filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences." Meanwhile, Urban has been romantically linked to his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, as well as country singer Karley Scott Collins, following the split. However, these rumors were dismissed by Collins and a close friend of Baugh's.