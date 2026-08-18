Is Nicole Kidman's 'British Vogue' cover AI?

Much of the online reaction to the cover focused on Kidman's appearance, with many social media users questioning why she looked so different.

One comment read, "Is this the AI version of Nicole??? I don't see the resemblance as this is a totally different woman?"

Another reaction read, "Less photoshop, more humans please."

A third person wrote, "AI or/and Photoshop? She won't recognise herself."

While another commentator said, "What has she done to herself- or is that the AI?"