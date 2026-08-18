Is Nicole Kidman's 'British Vogue' cover AI?
What's the story
Nicole Kidman's latest British Vogue cover has sparked a heated debate online about whether the images were digitally altered or even created using artificial intelligence. The September 2026 issue, shot by Venetia Scott, features the 59-year-old actor with dramatic makeup, bleached eyebrows, and an exaggerated 1980s-style blow-dry. In the accompanying interview, she opened up about her recent divorce from Keith Urban and her past marriage to Tom Cruise.
Online reaction
'Less photoshop, more humans please'
Much of the online reaction to the cover focused on Kidman's appearance, with many social media users questioning why she looked so different.
One comment read, "Is this the AI version of Nicole??? I don't see the resemblance as this is a totally different woman?"
Another reaction read, "Less photoshop, more humans please."
A third person wrote, "AI or/and Photoshop? She won't recognise herself."
While another commentator said, "What has she done to herself- or is that the AI?"
Speculation
No evidence of digital alteration or AI generation
Despite the speculation, there is no evidence to suggest that the photographs were digitally manipulated beyond standard magazine retouching, let alone generated using artificial intelligence.
The AI comparisons highlight how audiences now increasingly see heavy retouching and stylized makeup as synthetic.
The scrutiny of Kidman's appearance also coincides with renewed interest in her recent divorce from Urban, which was finalized earlier this year after 19 years of marriage.