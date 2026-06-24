Nidhi Dutta reveals 'Border 3' already in the 'writing process'

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'I've heard so many stories...'

Dutta added, "Dadaji had so many greats as colleagues and friends." "With most of them not being alive now, we have to touch base with their families and get information." "Also, I've heard so many stories [from him]," said the producer, who aims to take the series on floors in the next few months. OP is known for helming films like Pyar Ki Jeet, Ek Nazar, and many more.