Nidhi Dutta reveals 'Border 3' already in the 'writing process'
What's the story
Nidhi Dutta, the producer behind JP Films, is currently focused on five new projects. These include Border 3, a biopic on war hero General Harbaksh Singh, and a drama based on Operation Sindoor. In an interview with Mid-Day, she shared, "Border 3 is already in the writing process." "I'm not going into the kind of story it is or which battle it is just yet. It's too soon."
New project
Dutta planning series on grandfather, too
Apart from Border 3, Dutta is also working on a series based on the life of her grandfather, OP Dutta. The series will chronicle his journey in showbiz. When asked if it'll be a docu-series, she replied, "No, it will be a drama series. My grandfather's life had enough drama in it." "[We'll depict] how Dadaji came to Mumbai...became a part of the film industry's founding years, and finally where the family legacy has gone. There is so much material."
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'I've heard so many stories...'
Dutta added, "Dadaji had so many greats as colleagues and friends." "With most of them not being alive now, we have to touch base with their families and get information." "Also, I've heard so many stories [from him]," said the producer, who aims to take the series on floors in the next few months. OP is known for helming films like Pyar Ki Jeet, Ek Nazar, and many more.