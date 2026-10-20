Nigam apologizes to Kannadigas after Pahalgam remark, KRV demands cancelation
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Sonu Nigam has publicly apologized to Kannadigas after his controversial Pahalgam remark that upset the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).
The group called for his October 24 Bengaluru concert to be canceled and even threatened protests.
In a video, Nigam said, "When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times," said Sonu Nigam in Kannada.
KRV asks police deny concert permission
KRV demanded the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to deny permission for the concert and warned of protests.
Sonu Nigam issued his apology ahead of his Bengaluru concert scheduled for October 24.