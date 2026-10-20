Nigam apologizes to Kannadigas after Pahalgam remark, KRV demands cancelation

Sonu Nigam has publicly apologized to Kannadigas after his controversial Pahalgam remark that upset the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

The group called for his October 24 Bengaluru concert to be canceled and even threatened protests.

In a video, Nigam said, "When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times," said Sonu Nigam in Kannada.