Nigam confirms 2 year relationship with Thakkar on Instagram
Bollywood actor Siddharth Nigam just made things Insta-official with influencer Riya Thakkar, sharing that they've quietly been together for two years.
In a heartfelt post on September 5, he said, "There was no plan, no script. We simply found each other, and somewhere between the ordinary days, the quiet conversations, the laughter, and everything in between, something beautiful began to grow."
Thakkar known for lifestyle fashion posts
Nigam shared, "There was no plan, no script. We simply found each other, and somewhere between the ordinary days, the quiet conversations, the laughter, and everything in between, something beautiful began to grow."
Riya, aka "The Aphrodite" on Instagram, has built a following with her lifestyle and fashion posts, while Siddharth is known for TV hits like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.