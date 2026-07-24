Nigam postpones Delhi concert to August 15 amid NEET protests
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam has pushed back his Delhi concert, originally set for July 25, because of the ongoing NEET paper-leak protests.
The show, part of his tribute to Rafi, will now happen on August 15 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.
Nigam said he made the call "keeping the current sentiment in mind," as students and protesters demand action.
Bassi cancels July 25 show
Comedian-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi also canceled his gig scheduled for the same day, promising refunds and a new date soon.
Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk ended a 26-day hunger strike after talks with government leaders; Prime Minister Modi has promised quick action on the NEET issue.
Tickets for Nigam's concert are currently unavailable online.