Nigam says T-Series and Zee Music banned him over royalties

Nigam's fight for better contracts left him professionally isolated. He even says some of his songs were handed to other singers when he refused unfair terms.

But he saw this struggle as progress, following legends like Lata Mangeshkar.

Thanks to the Copyright (Amendment) Act of 2012, royalty practices improved. Nigam summed it up: "Someone had to bell the cat."

He also said, "all the music companies came back to me," and now he shares a warmer relationship with them, returning to projects like Laal Singh Chaddha and Shehzada.