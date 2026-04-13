Nigam sells 1.9 hectares across 4 Karjat plots for ₹1.95cr
Entertainment
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has sold 1.9 hectares of land in Karjat, near Mumbai, for ₹1.95 crore.
The sale, registered on April 7, 2026, covered four separate plots and came with a stamp duty of nearly ₹12 lakh.
Karjat boosted by Mumbai 3.0 initiative
Karjat is quickly turning into a go-to spot for second homes thanks to the Mumbai 3.0 initiative, better infrastructure, and its closeness to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Developers are lining up with new villa and farmhouse projects.
Nigam family makes multiple property deals
Sonu isn't the only one in his family making property deals. He recently leased commercial space in Santacruz East, while Agam Kumar Nigam bought a property in Madh Island for ₹10 crore earlier this year.
Looks like real estate runs in the family!