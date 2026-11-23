Fans can look forward to live performances of favorites like Sandese Aate Hai, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Nigam calls it "my world of music in one evening," inspired by his journey from Mumbai, where my journey in film music began, so performing here always means something more.

Just recently, he shared a wholesome moment singing with fellow passengers on a flight, proof that his music still brings people together.