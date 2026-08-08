'Kill' director to collaborate with Ajay Devgn after Hollywood debut
What's the story
Filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who is set to make his Hollywood debut with the action thriller Deadlocked starring Jamie Foxx, will also direct an action drama featuring Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. The project is being produced by Jio Studios and will go on floors in the second half of 2027, confirmed Variety India. However, no details about the story or cast have been revealed yet.
Career progression
Bhat's rise in the industry
Bhat's career has been on an upward trajectory since the success of his film Kill, which starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshya.
The action thriller was a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival and received praise for its action sequences.
It also gained international popularity, with Hollywood buying the remake rights.
New venture
What is 'Deadlocked' about?
Meanwhile, Bhat's Hollywood venture, Deadlocked, is an English-language film about a former US Marine on jury duty who springs into action when armed intruders take over a courthouse.
The script was penned by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack.
The film will be backed by Amazon MGM Studios and stream on Amazon Prime Video.