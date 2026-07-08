'It's just...mad': Niki Walia talks about 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Role selection

'Out of my comfort zone as an actor'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Walia said, "The very first thing was the script." "It's just mad...and I love comedy because I'm usually approached for very serious, suave, elegant roles...very mature roles." She added that her character Mandy is unlike any role she has previously played. "My character in this film is so out of my comfort zone as an actor." "It's not like I've not done comedy before, but Mandy...is the maddest...the craziest I have done so far."