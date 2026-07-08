'It's just...mad': Niki Walia talks about 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'
What's the story
Veteran actor Niki Walia, known for her diverse roles over the past three decades, is set to star in the upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. The actor revealed that she was drawn to the project not only because of its star-studded cast but also due to the unique opportunity it presented for her career.
Role selection
'Out of my comfort zone as an actor'
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Walia said, "The very first thing was the script." "It's just mad...and I love comedy because I'm usually approached for very serious, suave, elegant roles...very mature roles." She added that her character Mandy is unlike any role she has previously played. "My character in this film is so out of my comfort zone as an actor." "It's not like I've not done comedy before, but Mandy...is the maddest...the craziest I have done so far."
Filmmaker influence
'The other selling point for me to jump for...'
Walia also credited filmmaker Vivek B Agrawal for her decision to join the project. "Also, Vivek Agrawal is a very good friend of mine," she said. "And the other selling point for me to jump for the film was the cast. The ensemble is so amazing." "Working with Raghav Juyal, amazing. Niharika NM, an influencer whom I used to follow as a fan and then worked with her, it was just superb."
Co-star camaraderie
She had worked with all of the co-stars earlier
Walia also expressed, "Everybody, Barkha Singh, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, Dev B. Agrawal, and Sanjay Kapoor, obviously, I've worked with." "So, there was no way I could say no to this film." Meanwhile, the film is set to release on July 30.