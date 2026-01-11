OTT: When, where to watch Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy'
The psychological thriller Nikita Roy, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on January 12, 2026. The film marks the directorial debut of Kussh S. Sinha and was released in theaters in July 2025. It faced tough competition from other major Bollywood releases like Saiyaara and Tanvi the Great, but will now reach a wider audience through streaming.
In Nikita Roy, Sinha plays a novelist and staunch rationalist living in London. The story begins with the mysterious death of her brother Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal), which she believes is linked to a powerful cult leader. The film is an investigative thriller where she tries to expose the Tru Faith Foundation and its godman, Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal). Suhail Nayyar plays Jolly, her former partner, who helps her with the investigation.
The screenplay was developed by Ankur Takrani and Pavan Kirpalani, with themes of paranoia, loss, and grief taking centerstage. The film was shot in the United Kingdom to enhance its mysterious atmosphere. It received mixed reviews and had an underwhelming box-office run with domestic earnings of less than ₹2cr, per Sacnilk.