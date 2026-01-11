OTT: When, where to watch Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy'

Film synopsis

'Nikita Roy' plot and cast details

In Nikita Roy, Sinha plays a novelist and staunch rationalist living in London. The story begins with the mysterious death of her brother Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal), which she believes is linked to a powerful cult leader. The film is an investigative thriller where she tries to expose the Tru Faith Foundation and its godman, Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal). Suhail Nayyar plays Jolly, her former partner, who helps her with the investigation.