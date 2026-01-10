Nikkhil Advani addresses 'Freedom at Midnight' criticism
After filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri accused Freedom at Midnight of "whitewashing" history, Nikkhil Advani encouraged everyone to actually watch the series first.
He shared, "I think everybody should watch and then make informed decisions rather than just hearing what has been said."
What's the show about?
Freedom at Midnight, which dropped on OTT on January 9 (year not specified), is a political thriller based on a well-known book.
It explores the pivotal events of 1947 and the stories of key personalities who shaped the subcontinent's history, with a cast featuring Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, and more.
Advani on handling public scrutiny
Advani acknowledged that making historical dramas comes with pressure and mixed reactions.
He noted that even his earlier film Kal Ho Naa Ho faced criticism but believes it's important for filmmakers to accept public feedback—saying everyone is entitled to their opinions.