Superman comic sells for record $15 million—beating previous 'Superman' sale

Action Comics No. 1 isn't just any old comic—it basically kicked off the whole superhero genre and originally sold for only 10 cents. There are about 100 copies left in the world, making it ultra-collectible.

The wild Nicolas Cage twist

Fun fact: This exact copy was once stolen from actor Nicolas Cage's home in 2000 and vanished for over a decade before being found in a storage locker and returned to him.

"During that 11-year period (it was missing), it skyrocketed in value," said Stephen Fishler, CEO of Metropolis Collectibles/Comic Connect.