Superman comic sells for record $15 million—beating previous 'Superman' sale
A super-rare copy of Action Comics No. 1—the 1938 comic that first brought Superman to life—just sold for an incredible $15 million in a private deal, smashing the old record of $9.12 million set just last year.
Both buyer and seller are keeping their identities secret.
Why this comic is such a big deal
Action Comics No. 1 isn't just any old comic—it basically kicked off the whole superhero genre and originally sold for only 10 cents.
There are about 100 copies left in the world, making it ultra-collectible.
The wild Nicolas Cage twist
Fun fact: This exact copy was once stolen from actor Nicolas Cage's home in 2000 and vanished for over a decade before being found in a storage locker and returned to him.
"During that 11-year period (it was missing), it skyrocketed in value," said Stephen Fishler, CEO of Metropolis Collectibles/Comic Connect.