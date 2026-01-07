Madras HC puts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release on hold
Thalapathy Vijay's big-budget political thriller "Jana Nayagan," directed by H Vinoth and featuring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, has hit a legal roadblock.
The Madras High Court is reviewing complaints about the film's portrayal of religious sentiments and the armed forces, so its verdict is now reserved.
Release plans in limbo
The movie was set for a massive worldwide release on January 10, 2026. But with the court ordering another review, advance bookings worth ₹60 crore worldwide have been paused, with most theaters in Tamil Nadu holding back due to the lack of clarity on certification.
Everyone's waiting for the court's decision on January 7.
Content under scrutiny
"Jana Nayagan" landed a UA certificate from India's CBFC after some cuts but was referred to the Revising Committee over ongoing concerns.
The UK gave it a '15' rating for strong violence and themes around terrorism and discrimination—so expect intense content if it does hit screens.