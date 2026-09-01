'The Revolutionaries' review: Engaging, but not moving enough
What's the story
After the glorious success of Freedom at Midnight, director Nikkhil Advani has returned to the period drama genre with The Revolutionaries. The show, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, comprises eight episodes, each about an hour long. Led by Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Rohit Saraf, and Jason Shah, the show is largely engaging and action-heavy, but suffers from an uneven, rushed screenplay.
Plot
Meet the central characters of the series
Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the drama explores four young, lesser-known Indian freedom fighters.
These include Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindranath Sanyal (Saraf), Bagha Jatin (Pirzada), and Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta).
Per Advani, Lahiri is based on "Bhikaji Cama, Annie Besant, and other women from that period."
Shah essays General Dyer.
#1
Bam is appropriately suave as Bose
When the show's first promos were unveiled, fans were surprised by Bam's unconventional casting as Bose.
The good news is that Bam leaves you with little to complain about, and he is surprisingly restrained and effective as the valiant revolutionary.
His humane performance draws you in, and we're instantly attached to Bose, his life, and his unbelievable acts of courage that shook the British.
#2
On Ranta and Pirzada's performances
Ranta is another strong link in the cast, lighting up the screen within seconds even though the show focuses heavily on the three men.
She commands the screen effortlessly, hitting the right notes while capturing Lahiri's courage, pathos, and melancholy.
Pirzada (Call Me Bae) has relatively less screen time but does well, and his imposing physicality becomes an integral part of his performance.
#3
Advani brings lesser-known Indian history to light
With The Revolutionaries, Advani sets out to educate viewers about the Indian freedom struggles, largely between 1912 and 1915.
He keeps his promise, encouraging you to research these iconic figures and never forget that millions shed blood to liberate the country.
Among these brave fighters is Kartar Singh Sarabha, who was hanged at just 19 by the British and inspired Bhagat Singh.
#4
But the overall approach seems too modern
The Prime Video series hits many speed bumps along the way.
Advani has specified that he wanted to make the characters "cool, young, and hip."
But this approach is only half-satisfactory.
When characters look and speak contemporarily (Lahiri often talks about Sherlock Holmes), it pulls you out of the period setting.
The show struggles to be realistic, and the excessive theatricality hampers its flow.
#5
A little too theatrical at times
Lahiri and Sachindranath's relationship humanizes them and offers moments of calm amid the ceaseless violence and heavy bloodshed.
However, their flirtatious romance scenes substantially undercut the project's serious, dramatic nature.
Additionally, the show offers nine songs, a rather unusual choice for a period drama, which ultimately stretches the overall runtime.
Freedom at Midnight, by contrast, was far more grounded and restrained.
#6
The writing needed to be sharper
The narrative bursts with energy and offers high-octane, snappy action sequences.
But unfortunately, it only scratches the surface of the freedom fighters' personalities.
This is especially true for Jatin and Bose; even after spending eight hours with them, we crave more.
Their backstories, especially before the Ghadar Movement, would have made the show richer.
Who are they when not revolting?
We're never told.
Verdict
Worth-watching, but could have been so much more; 3/5 stars
The Revolutionaries is uplifted by the actors, who surrender to Advani's vision.
The cinematography gives us exquisite frames, but the project pales in comparison to FAM.
While the latter excelled due to its stellar cast and riveting narrative, The Revolutionaries doesn't fully mine its potential.
It teems with patriotic fervor and is ambitious, but stops short of leaving a memorable, emotional impact.
3/5 stars.