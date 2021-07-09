Nikkhil Advani sets 'The Empire' series at Disney+ Hotstar

'The Empire' series created by Nikkhil Advani is described as a monumental period adventure drama

Filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani is once again collaborating with streamer Disney+ Hotstar for his new series, The Empire. The Hotstar Specials series, created by Advani, is described as a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty. To be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the drama will follow the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king.

Series

Series touted to be among grandest shows created in India

Touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India, the series promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before, a release from the streamer said. Advani, known for films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, and Batla House, had previously worked with the streamer for November Story and Grahan.

Story narrative

Creating 'The Empire' was a huge challenge and honor: Advani

The filmmaker will serve as the project's showrunner. His sister Monisha Advani will produce along with Madhu Bhojwani through their banner Emmay Entertainment. "Creating The Empire was a huge challenge but also a massive honor," Advani stated. "Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, director Mitakshara Kumar..., and everyone at Emmay Entertainment," he added.

Show

Ambition was to create a larger than life show: Advani

"Right from the story, to the star-cast, and the high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," Advani said. "Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life," the filmmaker further stated.

'The Empire' will soon be available for Disney+ Hotstar subscribers

"My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar," Advani stated. The Empire will be available exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium soon.