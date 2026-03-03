Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from 'The 50'

'The 50': Nikki Tamboli evicted after supporting fellow contestant's re-entry

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:07 pm Mar 03, 202604:07 pm

What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, actor Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the reality show The 50. The eviction came after she supported fellow contestant Urvashi Dholakia's re-entry into the game, only to be betrayed by her. This unexpected twist has left both housemates and viewers stunned.