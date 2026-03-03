'The 50': Nikki Tamboli evicted after supporting fellow contestant's re-entry
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, actor Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the reality show The 50. The eviction came after she supported fellow contestant Urvashi Dholakia's re-entry into the game, only to be betrayed by her. This unexpected twist has left both housemates and viewers stunned.
Game dynamics
Tamboli's unwavering support for Dholakia
Tamboli had always played the game with a mix of heart and strategy. When Dholakia was given a second chance to enter the competition, Tamboli openly supported her. However, in a surprising turn of events, Dholakia turned against Tamboli during an important task, changing the game's dynamics completely.
Show details
Meet the contestants of 'The 50'
The reality show The 50 boasts an ensemble cast of Indian TV and digital stars. Participants include Manisha Rani, Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Dholakia, Karan Patel, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Rajat Dalal, Tamboli herself, and Yuvika Chaudhary, among others. Meanwhile, watch The 50 on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm.