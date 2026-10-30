Why 'GoT' star spent the night in Ukraine's metro station

Coster-Waldau took to Instagram Stories to share his experience, writing, "Spent the night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night."

He added, "I get to do it one night and tell the tale, but there are thousands of Ukrainians for whom it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling."

The actor also posted a screenshot of air raid alerts in Kyiv which were at level red for three days straight from Tuesday to Thursday.