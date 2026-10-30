Why 'GoT' star spent the night in Ukraine's metro station
What's the story
Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones (GoT), was recently spotted taking refuge inside a metro station in Ukraine. The 56-year-old is currently serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and was visiting Kyiv when he had to seek shelter due to a potential Russian missile and drone strike.
Social media update
'I get to do it one night and tell the...'
Coster-Waldau took to Instagram Stories to share his experience, writing, "Spent the night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night."
He added, "I get to do it one night and tell the tale, but there are thousands of Ukrainians for whom it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling."
The actor also posted a screenshot of air raid alerts in Kyiv which were at level red for three days straight from Tuesday to Thursday.
Humanitarian efforts
Coster-Waldau spoke about his visit to Ukraine
During his stay in Ukraine, Coster-Waldau also spoke to Reuters about his visit.
He said he was there to raise awareness and ensure that "people don't forget there's a country in need."
"They're doing amazing but they need help from the international community, especially now that we're getting closer to winter," he added.
UNDP association
Other notable works of the actor
Coster-Waldau has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP since 2016.
His work with the organization has included advocating for climate action and gender equality.
Despite his recent humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, he remains best known for his role on GoT, which ran from 2011-2019.
He was nominated twice for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category in 2018 and 2019.