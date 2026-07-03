Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about actors losing roles to influencers
What's the story
Choti Sarrdaarni actor Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently opened up about the growing trend of influencers getting acting projects. Speaking to Variety India, she acknowledged the changing dynamics of the industry and its impact on trained actors. "I have witnessed situations where influencers are making money through brand campaigns and social media," she said. "But because they want to be a part of a project, they end up cutting the price a lot."
Industry impact
'Win-win situation for production houses, influencers'
Ahluwalia further elaborated on how influencers are willing to work for significantly lower fees. "They agree to work for half the price or even less. They are only there for the opportunity." "It becomes a win-win situation for both the production house and the influencer. Plus, the makers get media attention due to the influencers' followers."
Uneven playing field
'It puts actors, who have no other source of income...'
Ahluwalia pointed out that this trend creates an uneven playing field for actors who depend on acting assignments for their livelihood. "It puts actors, who have no other source of income, in a pickle. It has become a part of the system that we are in." "However, it can be changed. I hope the people in question think about it," she concluded.