Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about actors losing roles to influencers

Uneven playing field

'It puts actors, who have no other source of income...'

Ahluwalia pointed out that this trend creates an uneven playing field for actors who depend on acting assignments for their livelihood. "It puts actors, who have no other source of income, in a pickle. It has become a part of the system that we are in." "However, it can be changed. I hope the people in question think about it," she concluded.