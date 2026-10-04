Nine contestants face eviction on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' weekend
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is heating up as nine contestants face eviction in week four.
Right now, Srishti Vyakaranam, Charan, and Shalini are at the bottom of the vote count, and social media is buzzing that Srishti might be the one to go.
Fans are waiting to see who will actually get evicted in the weekend episode.
Vyakaranam's votes drop after early warnings
Srishti started off under close watch from Nagarjuna, who even gave her some early warnings about her game. She managed to stand out a bit in week three but hasn't kept up her momentum. Her votes have dropped again.
This season's already seen a lot: two contestants were eliminated right away (though one came back), Krishnudu left in week two, and Mithilesh surprised everyone by walking out with a ₹15 lakh briefcase last week.