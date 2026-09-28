Nirvana honored with Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Nirvana just picked up the Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV VMAs in Los Angeles, celebrating their huge impact on music and how they helped make alternative rock mainstream back in the 1990s.
Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear were there to accept the honor in person.
Novoselic highlights Cobain, band marks 'Nevermind'
On stage, Novoselic gave a shout-out to fans and highlighted Kurt Cobain's creative vision behind their iconic music videos.
The band also marked 35 years since "Nevermind" dropped, a milestone for both them and music history.
Even after five previous VMA wins, this is their first Video Vanguard Award; the last rock band to receive the accolade was Duran Duran in 2003, with Van Toffler calling Nirvana's influence "everlasting impact" and genuinely game-changing for artists today.