Nishandar and Baran making GSEAMS Hindi thriller, Khan 1st choice
Entertainment
Looks like Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran, the team behind Taali, are working on a Hindi thriller and hoping to cast Shah Rukh Khan.
They shared with India Today that Khan is their first choice, and the film will be produced under their GSEAMS Production banner.
New genre for Khan, script tailored
The producers hinted this project will dive into a genre Khan hasn't really explored before.
The concept is already shaping up, a director has been identified, and the script is being tailored for SRK, even though they haven't had formal talks with him yet.
The two added, "We actually have a very good concept that we are working on for Shah Rukh. It is a Hindi film, and probably we might just be speaking to him about it."