Nissan India taps Hrithik Roshan to launch ₹10.49L Tekton SUV

Tekton blends bold design, turbo-petrol engines

Roshan will front ad campaigns across TV, digital, and social media to help Nissan connect with a wider crowd.

The Tekton stands out with bold looks (think wide grille, LED headlamps, and 18-inch alloys) plus a feature-packed cabin (panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and wireless charging).

Under the hood are two turbo-petrol engine options and up to 19.4km/l mileage for those who care about both style and efficiency.