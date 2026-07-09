Nissan India taps Hrithik Roshan to launch ₹10.49L Tekton SUV
Entertainment
Nissan India just announced Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador to launch its latest midsize SUV, the Tekton.
With prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh, this new flagship is up for booking now and hits the roads from July 20, 2026.
Tekton blends bold design, turbo-petrol engines
Roshan will front ad campaigns across TV, digital, and social media to help Nissan connect with a wider crowd.
The Tekton stands out with bold looks (think wide grille, LED headlamps, and 18-inch alloys) plus a feature-packed cabin (panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and wireless charging).
Under the hood are two turbo-petrol engine options and up to 19.4km/l mileage for those who care about both style and efficiency.