Nita Ambani opens the library in Mumbai with 4,500 books

Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, just launched The Library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, a fresh space with over 4,500 books spanning fiction, art, history, and kids' reads.

Designed by Ashiesh Shah with a nod to university libraries and Milan-inspired interiors, it's all about making reading and cultural exploration more inviting.