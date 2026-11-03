Nita Ambani opens the library in Mumbai with 4,500 books
Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, just launched The Library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, a fresh space with over 4,500 books spanning fiction, art, history, and kids' reads.
Designed by Ashiesh Shah with a nod to university libraries and Milan-inspired interiors, it's all about making reading and cultural exploration more inviting.
Nita Ambani hopes library inspires dreams
Ambani hopes The Library will become a lively spot for young readers to discover stories, enjoy artistic installations, and even grab coffee at the circular bar.
At the launch, Nita Ambani said she wanted to create a place where young readers can explore the world of books, inspired by her own family's love for reading.
She also wore a "Soaring Spirit" brooch symbolizing dreams, fitting for a place built to spark curiosity and creativity.