Nitesh Tiwari responds to Chinese fighter's 'Dangal' tribute

Global impact

'It feels great when top athletes quote it...'

Tiwari further added, "And even after a decade, it feels great when top athletes quote it as an inspiration to their journey." "Not just from your own country, but from other countries as well." Ming recently defeated India's Pooja Tomar at Road to UFC Season 5 and credited Dangal for inspiring her athletic journey. The film's themes of ambition, resilience, and overcoming barriers have resonated with audiences worldwide.