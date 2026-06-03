Nitesh Tiwari responds to Chinese fighter's 'Dangal' tribute
What's the story
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari recently reacted to Chinese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Shi Ming, crediting his 2016 film Dangal as a source of inspiration. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "It reaffirms my faith in the kind of stories I want to associate myself with. Stories that make a difference to someone's life." "For a storyteller, there is no bigger reward than finding a place in viewers' hearts."
Global impact
'It feels great when top athletes quote it...'
Tiwari further added, "And even after a decade, it feels great when top athletes quote it as an inspiration to their journey." "Not just from your own country, but from other countries as well." Ming recently defeated India's Pooja Tomar at Road to UFC Season 5 and credited Dangal for inspiring her athletic journey. The film's themes of ambition, resilience, and overcoming barriers have resonated with audiences worldwide.
Cultural phenomenon
'Dangal' and its global impact
Released in 2016, Dangal starred Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and told the true story of the Phogat daughters' journey in wrestling. The film became a global sensation, especially in China, where it was a cultural phenomenon. Its impact has been acknowledged by several athletes, including Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who credited it for inspiring her during India's historic run to the final of the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.