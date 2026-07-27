Nitesh Tiwari reveals why 'Ramayana' had to have 2 parts
What's the story
The upcoming Ramayana adaptation by director Nitesh Tiwari will be released in two parts. Speaking to IGN at San Diego Comic-Con, Tiwari explained that this decision was made because "Ramayana is a linear story," and the first part ends on a cliffhanger. He added, "It's a story that deserves two parts. It cannot be told in one part, and we just decided that this would probably be the best juncture to leave it on in Part One."
Film's essence
This is what Tiwari said about film's execution
Tiwari elaborated on the film's essence: "At the heart of it, it's all about relationships and the emotions that come with it. That's exactly what we have tried to capture."
He highlighted Ramayana's cutting-edge execution as a major draw for viewers. "The same story...will be absolutely refreshing. This is an absolutely fresh take on that in terms of execution."
Part I has been cut in such a way that audiences would immediately feel the urge to watch the second part.
Trailer delay
Trailer premiere postponed due to this reason
The Ramayana team's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con was supposed to end with the global premiere of its trailer on July 24. However, producer Namit Malhotra revealed that it has been postponed because of a deal with Sony for the film's international distribution.
He wrote on social media, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment."
Star-studded film
All about 'Ramayana'
The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The film also has Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.
It will be released in theaters this November, with the second part scheduled for next year on Diwali.