Nitesh Tiwari reveals why 'Ramayana' had to have 2 parts

Tiwari elaborated on the film's essence: "At the heart of it, it's all about relationships and the emotions that come with it. That's exactly what we have tried to capture."

He highlighted Ramayana's cutting-edge execution as a major draw for viewers. "The same story...will be absolutely refreshing. This is an absolutely fresh take on that in terms of execution."

Part I has been cut in such a way that audiences would immediately feel the urge to watch the second part.