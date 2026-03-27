Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to unveil new glimpse on April 2

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

To kick things off, director Tiwari and producer Malhotra are reportedly set to head to the US for their first official promotional tour since the poster and first teaser were unveiled.

The first part of Ramayana is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali (Diwali 2026), so mark your calendars!