'Alliance': Niti Taylor reveals ex-boyfriend once burned her with cigarette

Details

'I was just a kid...'

Taylor recalled the incident, saying, "One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then he slapped me, and then I just said, 'Goodbye, see you.' But anyway, I was just a kid at that time." "Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic." The actor shared these details during a conversation with Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, and Delbar Arya on the show.