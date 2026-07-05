'Alliance': Niti Taylor reveals ex-boyfriend once burned her with cigarette
What's the story
Television actor Niti Taylor has opened up about being in an abusive relationship. Speaking on Prime Video's reality show Alliance, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend once burned her inner thigh with a cigarette before she finally left him. "My ex-boyfriend once burned me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic," she said during the episode.
Details
'I was just a kid...'
Taylor recalled the incident, saying, "One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then he slapped me, and then I just said, 'Goodbye, see you.' But anyway, I was just a kid at that time." "Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic." The actor shared these details during a conversation with Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, and Delbar Arya on the show.
Career highlights
Engagement, marriage, and career milestones of Taylor
Taylor got engaged to Parikshit Bawa in August 2019, and they married a year later. In 2024, rumors of their separation surfaced, but she chose not to respond publicly. On the professional front, Taylor is known for her roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaaz. She started her acting career at 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan and gained fame through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Parth Samthaan. Meanwhile, Alliance also features Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, and Dolly Javed.