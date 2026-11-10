'VFX can never substitute...': Nitish Bharadwaj slams 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Nitish Bharadwaj, the actor who played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, has criticized the recently released film Ramayana: Part 1. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. In a lengthy Instagram post, Bharadwaj expressed his disappointment with the film for misrepresenting "Bharat's history" and undermining the moral framework of the Ramayana. He also stated that it doesn't deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally.
Film critique
'Undermines the very purpose of 'avataar'
Bharadwaj said, "By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar."
He added that "Mahavishnu took Rama avatar to uphold dharma, parampara and establish maryada."
The actor also stated that "A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya."
Early admiration
Bharadwaj had earlier called 'Ramayana' Oscar-worthy
Earlier, Bharadwaj had praised Ramayana: Part 1 after watching its trailer. He had predicted that the film could win an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. However, his opinion changed after watching the movie, leading to his recent criticism.
The film was released on November 5 and has reportedly grossed over ₹350cr at the Indian box office and crossed the ₹600cr mark worldwide.