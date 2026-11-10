'VFX can never substitute...': Nitish Bharadwaj slams 'Ramayana'

Bharadwaj said, "By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar."

He added that "Mahavishnu took Rama avatar to uphold dharma, parampara and establish maryada."

The actor also stated that "A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya."