'Niu Lai' earned 1.04L then became viral for clunky animation
Entertainment
Niu Lai (The Cow Is Coming), a Chinese animated film, started off with fewer than 300 viewers and earned just ₹1.04 lakh in its first 10 days after releasing on August 5, 2026.
But everything changed when social media caught onto its clunky animation and stiff characters, turning it into a viral meme sensation.
'Niu Lai' 2-person film hits 20Cr
Made by just two people over five years, Niu Lai has now grossed approximately ₹20 crore as curious audiences showed up to see "possibly the 'worst movie of 2026.'"
While many called it "worse than AI," some appreciated its handmade vibe, and now it's even competing with big releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the Chinese box office.