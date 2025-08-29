Next Article
Nivetha Pethuraj is now officially engaged to longtime partner
South star Nivetha Pethuraj just shared some happy news—she's engaged to Dubai-based businessman and model Rajhit Ibran.
She broke the news with a sweet photo on social media, both looking all dressed up.
No words were needed; her emoji-only caption said it all.
Plans for a simple wedding later this year
The couple plans to keep things low-key with a simple wedding later this year, inviting only close friends and family.
Fans have been quick to flood her post with likes and heartfelt congratulations, even though she's kept most details about their relationship private.