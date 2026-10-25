Nivin Pauly reveals he was offered Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'
What's the story
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, basking in the success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has revealed that he was offered a role in the 2019 Bollywood film Chhichhore. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I have received [Hindi] offers before, including Chhichhore, which I was supposed to do. There were discussions for other films as well, but they did not happen because I had commitments in Malayalam." The film starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.
Bollywood aspirations
Pauly expresses willingness to work in Bollywood
Pauly, who has also worked in Tamil cinema, expressed his willingness to explore opportunities in Hindi cinema.
He said, "I can manage Hindi."
During the conversation, the actor also praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
"I recently watched Dhurandhar, and it was fantastic...a big, phenomenal experience. I would definitely love to work with Aditya Dhar."
Future ventures
Upcoming projects of the actor
Pauly is currently working on two exciting projects for the coming year. He is collaborating with Nashid Mohamed Famy, the director of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, on a new comedy titled NP51.
The film will mark Rukmini Vasanth's Malayalam debut and also stars Aju Varghese, Ashokan, Jagadish, and Kalaranjini.
Recently, he was seen in Ram's Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai alongside Anjali and Soori.