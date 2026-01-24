Nivin Pauly's 'Baby Girl' has a slow start at the box office
Nivin Pauly's new thriller, Baby Girl, didn't exactly hit the ground running—it made ₹75 lakh on its first day with just over 21% occupancy. Expectations were high after Sarvam Maya, but things got off to a slow start.
On the bright side, night shows saw more people turning up, so there's still hope for a stronger weekend.
Mixed buzz online could shape its fate
Social media is pretty divided on Baby Girl. Some folks liked the gripping story and performances, while others weren't fans of how it wrapped up.
Reviews range from 2/5 to 3.25 stars, with one calling it a neat, functional thriller with a racy screenplay and breakneck narration.
How it does over the weekend will likely depend on whether word-of-mouth can turn things around.