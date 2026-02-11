Nivin Pauly's 'Baby Girl' OTT release date is out

The plot follows Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant who finds himself accused in a newborn kidnapping case at Good Shepherd Hospital. As he tries to prove his innocence, the film brings together a strong cast including Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, and more.

How did the film fare?

Reviews have been mixed—some praised its gripping setup but noted some predictability.

Another review described it as a modestly scaled family thriller, while some reviewers liked the engaging first half and praised performances from Sangeeth and Lijomol.