Nivin Pauly's 'Pharma' teaser out; web series premiere date locked Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Nivin Pauly is stepping into the world of streaming with his first web series, "Pharma," coming to JioHotstar in September 2025 (likely on the 5th).

The show dives into the twists and ethical dilemmas of India's pharmaceutical industry and will be available in five languages—Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.