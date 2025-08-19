Next Article
Nivin Pauly's 'Pharma' teaser out; web series premiere date locked
Nivin Pauly is stepping into the world of streaming with his first web series, "Pharma," coming to JioHotstar in September 2025 (likely on the 5th).
The show dives into the twists and ethical dilemmas of India's pharmaceutical industry and will be available in five languages—Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Cast and crew of 'Pharma'
Alongside Nivin, you'll see Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Binu Pappu, and more.
The team includes director PR Arun (of "Finals" fame), cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam, and music by Jakes Bejoy.
Fun fact: the first episode got positive reviews at IFFI last December.
The eye-catching poster—Nivin inside a pill capsule—hints at some serious corporate drama ahead.