Nivin Pauly's 'Premam' is returning to theaters: Details here

The re-release is happening across major cities in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana—including Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Big cinema chains like PVR INOX are joining in. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian alongside a memorable supporting cast.

Film's box office performance and cult status

Premam was a massive hit when it first dropped—grossing ₹73 crore during its initial run at the box office and running for months in theaters.

It's been re-released several times since then thanks to its loyal fanbase and cult status.

If you missed it before (or just want those nostalgic feels), now's your chance!