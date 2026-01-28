Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹100cr mark; becomes Mollywood's 8th highest grosser
Sarvam Maya, a Malayalam supernatural comedy directed by Akhil Sathyan and starring Nivin Pauly, has become a box office hit—raking in over ₹145 crore worldwide in just about a month.
It has crossed the ₹100 crore mark, making it the eighth-highest earner ever in Mollywood.
In numbers:
The film outperformed Pulimurugan (₹140 crore).
Alongside Pauly, the cast includes Riya Shibu as Maya, Aju Varghese as Roopesh, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan.
Should you watch it?
If you're into supernatural comedies or just want something fun and light-hearted, this one's earned serious praise for its humor, direction, music, and breezy vibe.
With plenty of positive buzz from critics, Sarvam Maya could be your next feel-good watch.