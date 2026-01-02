Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' nears ₹75cr—his biggest hit yet?
Sarvam Maya, a Malayalam horror-comedy directed by Akhil Sathyan and starring Nivin Pauly, is making waves.
Released during the Christmas weekend, it's already crossed ₹65 crore worldwide in just seven days.
The cast also features Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan.
In numbers:
Kerala audiences are loving it—the film pulled in ₹3.75 crore on New Year's Eve (Day 7), reaching ₹31 crore in the state.
By Day 8 evening, earnings hit another ₹3.30 crore and could touch ₹5 crore with night shows.
Globally, it's on track to hit ₹70 crore by Day 8 and is eyeing a lifetime total of ₹100 crore.
Should you watch it?
If you're into horror-comedies or just want a fun movie night, Sarvam Maya is worth checking out.
With strong word-of-mouth and family support, it looks set for an extended run—and might just become one of Mollywood's top hits this year!