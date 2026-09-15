Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' still stuck with CBFC over China references?
What's the story
Contrary to recent reports, Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi will reportedly not be screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) next week. The film has been stuck since the beginning of this year due to its references to China. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "I wish these reports were true. But...I'd like to inform you that there has sadly been no update about its CBFC screening. The film is still stuck due to its China connection."
Film's fate
'Maatrubhumi' continues to be stuck in limbo
The source further added, "The makers are trying their best to find a solution and are in touch with the relevant government officials. Once a solution is achieved, the CBFC will pass the film, after which Maatrubhumi will release in cinemas."
"This may happen within a few days or weeks, or it may take more time. But as of now, the status is the same as before for Maatrubhumi."
Release timeline
Will it release in 2026 or 2027?
Earlier, the outlet had reported that Maatrubhumi could be pushed to 2027.
However, a few days later, the makers released a new poster confirming that the film would arrive in cinemas in 2026.
When asked about its release this year or next, the source said, "As said before, it all depends on when the issues get resolved."
"If it happens sooner, the makers will definitely try to bring out the film in theaters in 2026 itself."
Film's plot
Controversy surrounding 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi, originally titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clash.
The film's content reportedly raised concerns for the Ministry of Defence due to the recent improvement in relations between India and China.
In April, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story."
Apprehensions
Lakhia reportedly re-shot 40% of the drama
The source continued, "Accordingly, he (Lakhia) reshot nearly 40%...as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions."
"One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn't be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance."
"The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China."
The film also stars Chitrangada Singh.