Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' still stuck with CBFC over China references?

Earlier, the outlet had reported that Maatrubhumi could be pushed to 2027.

However, a few days later, the makers released a new poster confirming that the film would arrive in cinemas in 2026.

When asked about its release this year or next, the source said, "As said before, it all depends on when the issues get resolved."

"If it happens sooner, the makers will definitely try to bring out the film in theaters in 2026 itself."