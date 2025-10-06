Rajat Bedi blames Mukesh Khanna for Rakesh Roshan fallout rumors

Actor Rajat Bedi, who recently made a comeback with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, has accused veteran actor Mukesh Khanna of misrepresenting his past statements about moving to Canada. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bedi clarified that his comments were taken out of context and twisted for clicks. He also denied any fallout rumors with director Rakesh Roshan .

Clarification 'I share a good bond with Rakesh Roshan sir' Bedi said, "I share a good bond with Rakesh Roshan sir. He is the most helpful director." "He would enact the scene to explain how it should look on the screen. Only an actor-director can do." "As far as my Canada migration statement is concerned, it was blown away because of Mukesh Khanna." He added that Khanna misrepresented his reason for moving to Canada after Koi... Mil Gaya's release.

Misrepresentation 'How can you do it just to get hits, views?' Bedi said, "In an interview, I told him (Khanna) that I moved to Canada after Koi Mil Gaya's release. But he used my statement to generate views." "He stated that I moved to Canada after being sidelined in the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya. That was very wrong." "How can you do it just to get hits and views on your video? A week before the interview came out, I was with Rakesh ji."

Past grievances What did Bedi say about being sidelined in 'KMG'? In a 2023 interview with Khanna, Bedi had expressed his disappointment over being left out of the publicity and promotions for Koi... Mil Gaya (2003). He said, "My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions." "I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible." He also revealed that many of his scenes with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan were edited out in the final cut.

Career challenges Financial struggles drove Bedi to Canada Bedi had earlier spoken about how these disappointments, along with financial struggles, drove him to Canada. He said, "Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like 'How will I grow?' I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household." "And I had friends from very high-society, who were running companies worth ₹2000cr. I asked myself, 'Getting popular is fine, but where is the money?'"